President Trump implies there are 200+ million Americans who support him

Day One - 7/15/23 - Turning Point Action has become the leading force in the conservative movement. Today's speakers include Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson, and President Donald J Trump.
Turning Point Action event is live now at RSBN on Rumble-
https://rumble.com/v2zaces-live-president-donald-j.-trump-to-speak-at-turning-point-action-conference-.html
