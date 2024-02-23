If parting is not such sweet sorrow, ABSENCE IS MAKING OUR HEARTS GROW FONDER: Lippenmeyers’ farewell MVI_8641

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Balingup visit February 13th to February 23rd, 2024: I extended my stay by two days, with such a great amount to be done, especially the new emergency with JK’s leg ulcer, due to nursing staff neglect and ineptitude.