Forensic analysis - 11 Shots Fired - 3 Weapons? - Trump assassination attempt

Forensic analysis of the Trump assassination attempt reveals a chilling detail:
11 shots fired from THREE distinct firearms. The precise timing raises HUGE questions.
https://x.com/459Crimes/status/1813224687456997887?ref_src=twsr
Adding something revealing:
@legislationpage
𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:
Austin Private Wealth with CONNECTIONS to the Bush family shorted 12M
shares of $DJT via a put option on July 12, just ONE DAY before the
assassination attempt.
Did the Bush's know something was going
to happen to Donald Trump?
This massive trade represents 6% of
total shares and over 16% of the float, given Trump’s 60%
ownership.
Their $1B AUM makes this a significant
bet.
Austin Private Wealth is connected to
the Bush family through James A. Baker III, a Senior Policy Director
with longstanding ties to the Bushes, having served as Secretary of
State under George H.W. Bush and in various roles under Ronald Reagan
and George W. Bush.
George W. Bush has strongly shared his
support AGAINST Trump despite everything happening in our country.
While these connections don’t imply
direct involvement, they highlight significant professional
relationships..
Sources:
@JoshWalkos, @Gene_SD
X Link where orig found:
https://x.com/legislationpage/status/1813728208547709270?
Adding also from Brighteon's owner Health Ranger, Mike Adams:
https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/1813722413638795656?
Link:
https://austinprivatewealth.com/our-story/team