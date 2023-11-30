© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran-Oman joint naval exercise today.
Today, Iran and Oman carried out joint naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz to strengthen their friendly ties
The following ships and aircraft were involved in the war games:
🇮🇷 Iran:
• Mowj-class frigates 'Sahand' & 'Dena'
• 'Bayandor' corvette
• 'Shahid Nazeri' missile catamaran
• P-3 & F-27 maritime patrol aircraft
• SH-3 helicopters
🇴🇲 Oman:
• 'Al Ofouq' patrol ship
• 'Al Mubashir' HSSV
• NH90 helicopter