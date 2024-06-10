BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Legendary NY DJ killed by VAXX poison injections
269 views • 11 months ago

REST IN PEACE DJ Mister Cee. He was still promoting his shows and posting on social media https://x.com/djmistercee up until April 2, 2024. So, the "official" cause of death is bullshit.

###

"DJ Mister Cee's Cause of Death Revealed as Diabetes-Related Coronary Artery/Kidney Disease

Cee died on April 10 at the age of 57"

By Ilana Kaplan Published on April 16, 2024 04:40PM EDT"

https://peopleDOTcom/dj-mister-cee-cause-of-death-revealed-diabetes-related-coronary-artery-kidney-disease-8634418

###

December 3, 2021

Kevin Woodley is at The INKwell Club Cruise & Concerts.

· New York, NY ·

Shhhhh..MISTER CEE IS SPEAKING!

‼️ FREE ON-SITE COVID TESTING @theinkwellnyc 5pm-8pm FRI DEC 3

TESTING AVAIL EACH & EVERY FRIDAY

IF YOU HAVE BEEN VACCINATED OR HAVE ALREADY BEEN TESTED YOU ARE GOOD. ON-SITE TESTING AT THE DOOR IS FOR THOSE WHO DID NOT GET VACCINATED OR COULD GET TESTED

VALID ID REQUIRED TO GET TESTED

☎️ 646-696-8879

INKwell Harbor Club Rooftop

621 W 46th St (Bet 11th Ave & West Side Highway)

NYC 10036

@djmistercee @djartcross

#inkwellnyc

#hookahavailable

#nycnightlife

#nynightlife

#nycnightlifeisnotdead

#nycrooftop

https://www.facebookDOTcom/DJMISTERCEE/posts/1382365892182854

###

Real Love Remix (feat. The Notorious B.I.G.)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=TvK0zgvX1uE

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide.


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

djvaxxmister cee
