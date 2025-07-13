Trump Sends Weapons to Ukraine? What Happened to Ending Wars?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today’s a heartbreaker coming out of the U.S.: Donald Trump is planning to send weapons to Ukraine — through NATO allies. Let me be clear: I'm not taking sides. But I am calling out betrayal when I see it. In November 2023, I predicted Trump would end the Ukraine war by summer 2025 and shift focus toward Israel and Iran. I was wrong. Instead, we're watching him prop up a war we all know is a failed, corrupt disaster — a money laundering scheme from the beginning. 🧠 We were told Trump would end wars. 🔧 Fix America first. 💣 Break from the neocon warmongers. Now he’s extending Biden’s failure? This episode isn’t about sides — it’s about truth. And the truth is: the U.S. is bleeding money, soldiers, and trust. The military-industrial complex wins again. The American people lose. It’s time to wake up and hold all of them accountable — no matter who they are. Mike Martins 📰 HEADLINES TO INCLUDE (No Links): July 2025: Trump to Send Weapons to Ukraine via NATO Allies – Axios July 2025: Russia Accuses Trump of “Sponsoring Terrorists” – RT June 2024: Pentagon Approves More Military Aid to Ukraine – Defense.gov March 2023: Trump Promises to End All Foreign Wars if Re-Elected – The Hill Feb 2022: Ukraine Conflict a “Proxy Playground” for NATO Weapons Testing – Reuters Jan 2021: U.S. Infrastructure Given D+ Grade by Engineers – ASCE