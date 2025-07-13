BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Trump Sends Weapons to Ukraine? What Happened to Ending Wars?
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
311 views • 2 months ago

Today’s a heartbreaker coming out of the U.S.: Donald Trump is planning to send weapons to Ukraine — through NATO allies. Let me be clear: I'm not taking sides. But I am calling out betrayal when I see it. In November 2023, I predicted Trump would end the Ukraine war by summer 2025 and shift focus toward Israel and Iran. I was wrong. Instead, we're watching him prop up a war we all know is a failed, corrupt disaster — a money laundering scheme from the beginning. 🧠 We were told Trump would end wars. 🔧 Fix America first. 💣 Break from the neocon warmongers. Now he’s extending Biden’s failure? This episode isn’t about sides — it’s about truth. And the truth is: the U.S. is bleeding money, soldiers, and trust. The military-industrial complex wins again. The American people lose. It’s time to wake up and hold all of them accountable — no matter who they are. Mike Martins 📰 HEADLINES TO INCLUDE (No Links): July 2025: Trump to Send Weapons to Ukraine via NATO Allies – Axios July 2025: Russia Accuses Trump of “Sponsoring Terrorists” – RT June 2024: Pentagon Approves More Military Aid to Ukraine – Defense.gov March 2023: Trump Promises to End All Foreign Wars if Re-Elected – The Hill Feb 2022: Ukraine Conflict a “Proxy Playground” for NATO Weapons Testing – Reuters Jan 2021: U.S. Infrastructure Given D+ Grade by Engineers – ASCE

Keywords
truth mediaalternative newsmilitary industrial complexmike martinsmike in the nightukraine warnato weaponstrump betrayaltrump sends armstrump ukraine disappointmenttrump flip flopsend endless warsukraine nato funding
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy