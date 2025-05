Israel has colonized the minds of The Americans, what is this love for Israel? It's not love it's slavery With each passing day, the United States of America is being pulled in deeper in the Middle East to fight Israel’s wars. President Joe Biden said today his administration is talking with Israeli officials about plans to bomb Iran’s oil facilities.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 10/03/2024

