RV Buying Tips - insights shared from a very revealing conversation...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyingtips
Purchasing an RV and expecting a positive outcome involves several steps to ensure a successful experience.
I'm referring not only to the purchase process, but the (ideally) years of ownership that follow.
A few of the critical actions to ensure a positive outcome include knowing
- which RV campers are built well (not many) and which are better off avoided (most)
- what to look for in a camper when purchasing - there are issues with both new and used campers
- what (out the door) price to pay "no more than"
- which extra "upsells" to accept (if any)
- the consequences of signing for a loan for your (soon to be your) camper
In the written post, I share with you details from a conversation I had recently with a gentlemen who contacted me for help with selling his camper - we can ALL learn from his experience and this conversation...
