Israel Gaza War Attack On Al Shifa Hospital
15 views • 03/23/2024

Israel Gaza War Attack On Al Shifa Hospital


דקה אחר דקה: כך פשטו כוחותינו בשנית על שיפא וחיסלו עשרות מחבלים, ביניהם בכיר


Minute by minute: this is how our forces raided Shifa a second time and eliminated dozens of terrorists, including a senior officer



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zXUgvU2ZpI


March 21 2024


קריאת "שמע ישראל" המונית למען החטופים והחיילים




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k42VspUCHd0



היממה הדרמטית בין שיפא לרפיח: המבצע המשמעותי במתחם שחמאס ניסה לשקם


The dramatic day between Shifa and Rafah: the significant operation in the compound that Hamas tried to restore

israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar
