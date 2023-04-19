© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside Bill Gates' $80 Million Smart City
While these cities are being built all over the world, Gates is planning to build a giant city outside of Phoenix, Arizona. As much as people are excited for these smart city projects, there are just as many people who think that these cities are a horrible idea. In particular, this city’s location is being criticized as a huge problem on the local environment and the citizens around the proposed site. There’s a scarcity of resources to consider and this city would definitely not make that better.
🔗 Credit TheRichest:
https://youtu.be/3fTQ1swe3dY