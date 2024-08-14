© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1006 DOES CHRIST LIVE IN YOUR HOME (THE MOVIE)
SYNOPSIS: What is your job as a human? Why did YEHOVAH put you in your mother womb? Ecc 12:13-14 Here is the final conclusion, now that you have heard everything: fear God, and keep his mitzvot; this is what being human is all about. For God will bring to judgment everything we do, including every secret, whether good or bad. What was the best decade for America? What was the worse decade for America? It is very interesting the best and worse decade is one in the same.