BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Troops on the STREET will be for the MOTB Enforcement ARM
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
139 views • 3 months ago

Civil War / Purge Chaos – Why 

Are we watching theater / script between Gov. Newsom and Trump Federalizing the National Guard without the Governor’s approval?  The planned chaos is perfectly orchestrated to ignite the mind control / Crimson Mist types to fight.   Both sides have a case to be made.    How will this usher in the Ai / Palantir Egov.   How does the narrative fuel anti sematic laws because if you’re against Antifa, you are antisemitic.   Crazy article about satanic ritual abuse with Isreal Gov members.   My question, will troops on the street come after Christians once the Noahide laws, MOTB system, and the Bible is banned for hate speech?   Robot dogs launched at the LA riots.   When will Elon’s robots be deployed?    Do not fall for the deception.   Much more…


Keywords
transhumanismsand hooksjwellfireare we in the end of daystroops on the streetdid alex through his caselawyer says alex threw the sandy hook casemotb system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy