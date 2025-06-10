Troops on the STREET will be for the MOTB Enforcement ARM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Civil War / Purge Chaos – Why
Are we watching theater / script between Gov. Newsom and Trump Federalizing the National Guard without the Governor’s approval? The planned chaos is perfectly orchestrated to ignite the mind control / Crimson Mist types to fight. Both sides have a case to be made. How will this usher in the Ai / Palantir Egov. How does the narrative fuel anti sematic laws because if you’re against Antifa, you are antisemitic. Crazy article about satanic ritual abuse with Isreal Gov members. My question, will troops on the street come after Christians once the Noahide laws, MOTB system, and the Bible is banned for hate speech? Robot dogs launched at the LA riots. When will Elon’s robots be deployed? Do not fall for the deception. Much more…