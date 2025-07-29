Dollar Vigilante Max Igan VictorHugo Support SonOfEnos Free Speech In Face Of Alt News Media Silence.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a media release from Victor Hugo Vaca II concerning news of
Kenneth Paulin AKA Kenan SonOfEnos.
****BREAKING NEWS*****
Kenneth Paulin, AKA, SonOfEnos has retained a lawyer
Mustafa Sheikh from WHAT THE LAW firm
His legal aid lawyer will be out of province for August
-https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://whatthelaw.com/our-team/mustafa-sheikh.html&ved=2ahUKEwjm__uAgtiOAxWE7ckDHYnSIAYQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw1nFWyL9orKfMF7_S2zjvQ0
Mrs. Paulin and her son Justin was not allowed to participate with the Zoom call yesterday.
She was given no information on the bail hearing date for Kenneth.
****BACKGROUND****
Kenneth was arrested on Friday, June 20 , 2025 in North Bay , Ontario, Canada
by the North Bay Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Section and charging him
with "Willful Promotion of Hatred" and "Willful Promotion of Antisemitism."
Willful Promotion of Hatred (Section 319(2))
was passed in 1970 as an amendment to the Criminal Code
Willful Promotion of Antisemitism was added more recently through an amendment to the
Criminal Code in 2022, specifically as subsection 319(2.1)
This amendment prohibits the promotion of
antisemitism by condoning, denying, or downplaying the Holocaust
Both offenses carry a potential sentence of up to two years imprisonment
-https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-46/section-319.html&ved=2ahUKEwjHqtblgdiOAxVFG9AFHdCLNX0QFnoECBcQAQ&usg=AOvVaw0p4ekWPiePbnjIHlWI0f3F
He was under surveillance for 7 months by authorities prior to his arrest
His emails, broadcasts and internet searches were being monitored
leading up to his arrest to find any evidence of hate speech or antisemitism
On June 20 Kenneth and his Mother went to his bank to make a withdrawal
Upon leaving the bank - a teller tipped off the police
and he was subsequently arrested on their ride home
His GiveSendGo account was then frozen and seized
Local man faces charges for promoting hatred and antisemitism
https://www.baytoday.ca/city-police-beat/local-man-faces-charges-for-promoting-hatred-and-antisemitism-10851305
North Bay man charged with hate crimes
https://nugget.ca/news/51-year-old-north-bay-man-charged-with-hate-crimes
Media Release: Local Man Charged with Hate Crimes
His Mother Dianne Paulin explains in further detail what happened on June 20 , 2025