WHISTLEBLOWERS EXPOSING MIND/BODY CONTROL OF HUMANITY!
247 views • 11 months ago

WHISTLEBLOWERS EXPOSING MIND/BODY CONTROL OF HUMANITY! This illustrates how the military industrial complex together with Government agencies like DARPA, DOD, ASIO, NSA, CIA, Mi6 and more are using this technology. There is millions to be made as they torture and murder CIVILIANS! THERE OWN OWN OWN civilians!!!!! This is SO EVIL! SHAME ON THEM! THEY NEED TO REPENT BEFORE THE ALMIGHTY GOD FOR THEIR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY! And if they don't... they will have a RUDE AWAKENING when they take their last breath on this earth. All the money in the world can't save them! REPENT YOU TORTURERS & KILLERS... REPENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


2 Peter 3:9..."The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to REPENTANCE".


mind controlciawirelessnsamk ultrami6darpawifidodmetamaterialsmicrowave weapons of mass destruction
