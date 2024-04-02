⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled two attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 95th Air Assault Brigade near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 20 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, as well as one AFU field ammunition depot.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 28th mechanised, 79th air assault, 5th, 92nd assault, 46th, 81st airmobile brigades near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Andreyevka, Antonovka, Krasnogorovka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, two counterattacks of AFU 31st and 67th mechanised brigades were repelled close to Novomikhailovka and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses were more than 250 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, and 16 motor vehicles.

In the course of the counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit one U.S.-made 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 and one UK-made 105-mm L118 guns, and one Nota electronic warfare station.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line, inflicted fire damage on AFU units, and repelled 11 counterattacks launched by assault units of AFU 25th airborne, 68th infantry, 24th, 47th mechanised brigades close to Novgorodskoye, Tonenkoye, Pervomayskoye, Leninskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 300 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation, and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th motorised infantry and 1st tank brigades near Urozhaynoye and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, one counterattack launched by assault groups of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled close to Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 140 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, and four motor vehicles.



In the course of the counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one 152-mm D-20 howitzer were eliminated.



▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU 141st infantry and 118th mechanised brigades' units close to Novoandreyevka and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses were up to 40 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.



Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation have engaged one aviation ordnance depot, one workshop for manufacturing and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 152 areas.



Air defence systems shot down 195 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 41 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles during the day.

📊 In total, 581 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 18,374 unmanned aerial vehicles, 495 air defence missile systems, 15,680 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,261 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,629 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,530 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.