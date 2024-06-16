Idaho Bar Names June ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month,’ Gives Free Beer to Straight Men - Mark Fitzpatrick

Breanna Morello is a former Fox Corp, Newsmax, local news, MLB producer. She has also spent several years reporting on the issues that matter most. After Fox Corp threatened to put Breanna on unpaid leave for not getting the Covid jab, she left the corporate media world and made her way into independent journalism. Breanna’s goal is simple. She aims to be a truth seeker and amplify her findings through her new podcast.





Mark Fitzpatrick | Old State Saloon

TWITTER: https://x.com/OldStateSaloon

WEBSITE: https://oldstatesaloon.com/

GIVE SEND GO: https://www.givesendgo.com/OldStateSaloon





“Since we announced Hetero Awesomeness Month we’ve had some significant backlash: theft of our property, vendors refusing to fulfill our orders for ingredients, wedding catering cancelation, libel, slander – even the owner being falsely accused of being a sex offender! But, to the credit of the community that is rational and reasonable, we’ve also received so much support from like-minded people who want to celebrate “Heterosexual Awesomeness Month” with us, and get the concept of it as being about freedom and being true to our personal values. Many have asked about sending financial support, so Give Send Go will serve as the conduit for people who want to contribute to this vision and fund the construction of a physical location specifically for traditional and faith-based events, preserving Idaho’s amazing and conservative culture. Our owner Mark Fitzpatrick said “If the world wants to support ‘Heterosexual Awesomeness Month’ by crowdfunding an even larger Hetero HQ, let’s do it!” He and his team are passionate about building a Community Event Center where conservatism can be appreciated, including Hetero Awesomeness Month-style events every year. We are also working on getting our merch store online along with designs for Hetero Awesomeness Month.”





-------------------------------------------





SUPPORT BREANNA and the fight for TRUE journalism: http://SupportBre.com





SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - www.breannagold.com

► My Pillow - promo code: BRE for up to 80% off - www.mypillow.com/breanna

► Prepare Beef - promo code: BREANNA to save 15% off- www.breannameat.com

** PROMO CODE BRE25 for 25% off while supplies last!

► Redemption Shield - promo code: BRE to save 10% - www.redemptionshield.com

► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: BRE

► Dr. Stella Immaneul - promo code: BRE to save 5% - www.drstellamd.com





-------------------------------------------

Follow me on Social Media so we can be best friends

💬 Substack: https://breannamorello.substack.com/

🐦 Twitter: https://x.com/BreannaMorello?s=20

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breannamorello/

🧑‍💻 Website: http://breannamorello.com/

🥊 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TheBreannaMorelloShow





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- Breanna Morello





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]



