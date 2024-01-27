Living in a snowstorm for nearly 3 months, the little dogs survived thanks to their mother's warmth

Pitiful Animal





Jan 27, 2024





She lived right on the street and gave birth there, they had no place to fight the blizzard

Somehow, the puppies could still go through 3 cold months

I guessed their thick fur was their privilege to live in a cold land like this

No food, no shelter they wouldn't be able to last long

We got there before they got tired of hunger.

They were now in my arms, not in the cold out there

I would warm their souls, puppies who had suffered so much

