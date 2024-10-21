Act of Bioterrorism: Slovakia Moves to Ban COVID Vaccines, Declares Pandemic a Fabricated Operation & the vaccines were a resulting act of bioterrorism

Slovakia Moves to Ban Dangerous COVID Vaccines,’ Declares Pandemic a Fabricated Operation and the vaccines were a resulting act of bioterrorism.

Slovakia's top government official Peter Kotlár demands immediate halt of the mRNA shots, calling on government globally to take similar action. During press conference Kotlar pointed fingers at Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates alleging that the Bill& Melinda Gates Foundation was backing a fabricated operation.

“It is my hope that the materials provided will give you clarity so that you will have the courage to call for the investigation of the Americans through the U.S. government responsible for evolving these bioweapons.

“That you will withdraw these eugenic genetic vaccines from the Slovakian population.

“Stopping the harm and injury occurring to Slovakians, particularly your children.

“And to stand firm in your resolution to not sign the 2024 IHR and to go further with revocation of any presumed actions by the UN giving them authority over your country.”

🐻Health Minister Zuzana Dolinkova resigned almost immediately after Kotlár’s bombshell press conference.

Her resignation came after only eleven months in office.