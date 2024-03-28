BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Julian Assange was just thrown a massive curve ball" Stella Assange | Redacted
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
82 views • 03/28/2024

"Julian Assange was just thrown a massive curve ball" Stella Assange | Redacted with Clayton Morris.  A court ruled that Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the U.S. unless the U.S. provides assurances that he will be well treated while in custody. 


That does not sound encouraging but Assange had been hanging by a thread, ready to be extradited to the U.S. on this ruling. Assange's lawyer and wife Stella Assange joins us to explain what this means and what there is or isn't for Assange, journalists and a free press. 

Keywords
julian assangeredactedclayton morrisstella assange
