Wael Al-Jaghoub Freed After 24 Years

Description The Zionist occupation forces released prisoner Wael Al-Jaghoub, from Beita, west of Nablus, in the northern West Bank. He had been sentenced to life imprisonment and spent 24 years behind bars before being released under the terms of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, which was reached between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist side. As part of the agreement, the resistance released four Zionist female prisoners in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners serving high and life sentences.
Interview: Wael Al-Jaghoub, freed prisoner.
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 27/01/2025
