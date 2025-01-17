ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 1/17/25 • NUCLEAR TERRORISM ALERT! News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

NUCLEAR TERRORISM ALERT! FEDERAL HELICOPTERS ARE SEARCHING DC FOR SIGNS OF RADIOACTIVE MATERIAL THREE DAYS BEFORE THE INAUGURATION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP! THE FBI HAS ALSO ISSUED A WARNING THAT TERRORISTS MAY BE PLANNING AN ATTACK! MUST-WATCH/SHARE

Alex Jones is covering the news globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

Watch and share this broadcast where we'll dive into every angle!





CHECK OUT THE EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION

https://thealexjonesstore.com/Ron





ALEX JONES NETWORK LINKS

• https://infowars.com

• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• Follow @AJNlive on X

• https://alexjonesgame.com





To Help Support The RonGibsonChannel

STRIPE is a secure payment processor (NO ACCOUNT REQUIRED)

Easy and Simple To Use

https://buy.stripe.com/9AQbMqg6fgfS3FS4gg

Thank You, Ron





• All RonGibsonChannel Links In One Place

• https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson



