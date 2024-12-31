Crimean coast

Both Rybar and Archangel Spetsnaz are right. The enemy maintains aspirations towards the Crimean shores and its naval drones are becoming increasingly dangerous for our air assets, which the Russian Armed Forces had been calmly destroying the enemy's USVs for many months.

New footage from the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) shows a strike on our helicopter using the Magura V sea drone equipped with missile armament (R-73 "SeeDragon").

A second helicopter was also damaged.

✨It's sad, but the tactic of using the R-73 from USVs has been known for months. As can be seen in previously captured enemy footage, the opponent is also using machine guns from surface platforms. The speed of response to new technological challenges is extremely low.

Repeatedly, we consider it extremely important to draw attention to the fact that the enemy has now received combat-tested means of protection against air threats to its "mosquito fleet" and is accumulating both the USVs themselves and small naval boats with navigation equipment.