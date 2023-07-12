Ukraine Path To NATO Membership Streamlined...But Still Unclear

NATO"s Secretary General says the path to NATO membership has been streamlined but things are still not clear. In fact some are speculating that the murky nature of NATO's response on the issue is an indication the War in Ukraine is not going as well as NATO leaders had hoped

All this while SWEDEN has been accepted as NATO Member at the 2023 NATO Summit.





