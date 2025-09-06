Venezuelan Air Force F-16A fighters flew over the USS Jason Dunham destroyer of the US Navy in the Caribbean Sea, where a group of ships was recently sent to combat drug cartels - yesterday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Venezuelan Air Force F-16A fighters flew over the USS Jason Dunham destroyer of the US Navy in the Caribbean Sea, where a group of ships was recently sent to combat drug cartels.
The US Department of Defense confirmed the flight, calling it an "extremely provocative act."
Video from yesterday evening.