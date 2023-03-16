Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 36 - How To Set Up A Health-retreat [2]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In episode thirty-six, Barbara continues to give us advice on how to set up our own health-retreats. We look at the recommended herbs to have in store, what to grow in the garden. We get suggested recipes for the green juice program, including a broth. Advice about staffing, economy, daily schedules, … are also included. She starts however, with a recipe for acute and severe constipation, the so called isotonic drink, that will trigger bowel movements within an hour.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
Visit Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za
Visit Clash Of Mind Online Orders: https://za.clashofminds.co.za