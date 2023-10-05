BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Controlling The Human Herd On A Global Scale
Patriots on Fire
Patriots on Fire
49 views • 10/05/2023

https://danhappel.com/controlling-the-human-herd-on-a-global-scale/
Dr. Rima Laibow ~ Unraveling The Who ~ Under this system Americans will no longer have the right to refuse forced vaccination for plandemics or any number of WHO mandated actions in the name of the common good for world health.

Without U.S. Senate consent or ratification as required by law under the US Constitution, (P)resident Obiden decreed that by his Executive Order, World Health Organization (WHO) mandates would henceforth override constitutional rights to determine what substances go into our bodies and would nullify our national/individual rights to privacy in the name of world health for the “greater good” of humanity.


mandatesdr rima laibowthe who
