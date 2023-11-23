VIETNAM ARMY SNIPER EXPOSES JFK MURDER!.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT COL. CRAIG ROBERTS BLOWS THE JFK LONE SHOOTER CON WIDE OPEN. HE SHOULD KNOW HE WAS A MARINE ARMY SNIPER IN VIETNAM. THIS IS ONE MORE EXAMPLE OF AMERICAS NAZI GOVERNMENT LYING TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. YOU'RE INSANE IF YOU TRUST ANY POLITICIAN OR THE GOVERNMENT AS A WHHOLE. IT'S GOING TO GET FAR MORE EVIL NOW. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. THESE EVIL BASTARDS ARE COMING FOR ALL OF US NOW...