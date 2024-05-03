BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Spiritual War | Breaking Nicotine Is A Nutrient Found in Veggies That Blocks Venoms Found In VAX++
Transcend The Matrix
Transcend The Matrix
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
61 views • 12 months ago

Dr. Bryan Ardis is becoming a globally recognized health professional and researcher supporting humanity to strategize health through the Designed Assault Against Humanity and to Transcend The Matrix! His latest latest disclosures of the “Snakes Among Us” and another inversion of the Matrix is about Nicotine being a NUTRIENT that actually supports the body in blocking the snake venoms that seemed to be being perpetrated into / against humanity in so many ways, it’s insane > evil.
Deb Pietsch and Dr Ardis get into a deep dive of unpacking a lot of what Dr. Ardis and his rock star group of Docs known as the Healing For the AGES is doing. As always, we get into SOLUTIONS, PROTOCOLS AND STRATEGIES for YOU to move through this Transition of the Great Awakening! We also do a big reveal at the end of the show having to do with his expanded involvement with the health Advocates at Graith Care

Keywords
great awakeninghealing naturallyspiritual guidancehealing traumacovid protocolstranscend the matrixtrending nowdeborah pietschhealing for the agesnicotine patchesdeb pietschheal traumagive me hopeopen my third eyeactivate third eyerelease feardiscover soul purposespiritual war assistancenefarious agendaspiritual attack shieldemf guidelinesprotocols for venomdetox venomsnicotine research
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy