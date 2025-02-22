BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Read A Blood Test w/ Dr. Deborah Viglione
The Dr. Ardis Show
The Dr. Ardis ShowCheckmark Icon
167 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
244 views • 6 months ago

In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with Dr. Deborah Viglione, a functional medicine expert, to delve deep into understanding blood tests and what the numbers truly indicate about your health. Dr. Viglione shares insights on how to interpret various lab results, highlighting key markers like liver enzymes, thyroid function, cholesterol levels, and more. They discuss the importance of seeing the bigger picture in blood tests to uncover hidden health issues, offering practical tips for taking charge of your health journey. If you’ve ever been confused by your lab reports, this episode will give you the clarity you need to make informed decisions for better well-being. Tune in for a detailed guide to empowering yourself through the knowledge of your blood work!




Deborah Viglione's clinic:


Text (850) 934-8138


Find out more: https://www.viglionemd.com/

Keywords
blood testdr bryan ardisthe dr ardis showdr deborah viglione
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy