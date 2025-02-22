How to Read A Blood Test w/ Dr. Deborah Viglione

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis sits down with Dr. Deborah Viglione, a functional medicine expert, to delve deep into understanding blood tests and what the numbers truly indicate about your health. Dr. Viglione shares insights on how to interpret various lab results, highlighting key markers like liver enzymes, thyroid function, cholesterol levels, and more. They discuss the importance of seeing the bigger picture in blood tests to uncover hidden health issues, offering practical tips for taking charge of your health journey. If you’ve ever been confused by your lab reports, this episode will give you the clarity you need to make informed decisions for better well-being. Tune in for a detailed guide to empowering yourself through the knowledge of your blood work!
Deborah Viglione's clinic:
Text (850) 934-8138
Find out more: https://www.viglionemd.com/