Desantis STUMBLES Out Of The Gate: Trump MOCKS Desantis’ DISASTER Rollout As Twitter CRASHES

Stew Peters Show





May 26, 2023





Does Ron Desantis even have a chance?

Gavin Wax joins Paul Harrell to talk about the Desantis campaign’s disastrous rollout.

The Desantis campaign is in freefall and totally out of touch with reality.

The technical issues during the Twitter Space announcement were very embarrassing but that was not the worst of it.

The actual substance of his announcement was boring and a canned robotic speech.

There was nothing dynamic or cutting edge about his speech.

Then, he fielded questions exclusively from known supporters who only asked softball questions.

Desantis seemed like he was a secondary actor in his own announcement.

RINOS know Ron Desantis cannot win.

The uniparty is supporting Desantis because they know it’s the only way to weaken President Trump in the general election.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2q63bq-desantis-stumbles-out-of-the-gate-trump-mocks-desantis-disaster-rollout-as-.html



