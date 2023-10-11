Netanyahu, 2002 | He said the quiet parts out loud that are HIGHLY relevant today

listen to this testimony from Netanyahu on the house floor in regards to the conflict in Iraq on Sept 12 2002. He said the quiet parts out loud that are HIGHLY relevant to what is going on today, and how none of what's happening is truly about peace, diplomacy, justice, or anything else they are purporting on the media right now. It's just imperialism and war with subversive unspoken motivations for world domination and an eventual new world order.





Important Parts from Netanyahu Address:





Mr. Netanyahu

->Yes. Now the question you have is this: This is now a question of not of values. Obviously, we would like to see a regime change, at least I would like to, in Iran, just as I would like to see in Iraq. The question now is a practical question. What is the best place to proceed? It is not a question of whether Iraq's regime should be taken out, but when should it be taken out. It is not a question of whether you would like to see a regime change in Iran, but how to achieve it.





Iran has something that Iraq does not have. Iran has, for example, 250,000 satellite dishes. It has Internet use. I once said to the heads of the CIA when I was Prime Minister that if you want to advance regime change in Iran, you do not have to go through the CIA cloak-and-dagger stuff. What you want to do is take very large, very strong transponders and just beam Melrose Place and Beverly Hills 90210 into Teheran and Iran. That is subversive stuff. The young kids watch it, the young people. They want to have the same nice clothes and houses and swimming pools and so on. That is something that is available, and internal forces of dissention that are available in Iran--which is paradoxically probably the most open society in that part of the world. It is a lot more open than Iraq, which is probably the most closed society, and therefore you have no ability to foment this kind of dynamic inside Iraq.





So the question now is choose. You can beam Melrose Place, but it may take a long time. On the other hand, if you take out Saddam's regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region. And I think that people

sitting right next door in Iran, young people and many others will say the time of such regimes of such despots is gone. There is a new age.





NEW. WORLD. ORDER.





Now go read Project for a New American Century and understand that all the war in the middle east was premeditated in coordination with Israeli interests, and is why 9/11 was allowed by the US government to happen in the first place. Problem, reaction, solution.