Accountants in Canada SUCK- They Will SCREW YOU When They Do Your Taxes Wrong
49 views • 12 months ago

SIGN UP: www.KevinJJohnston.com

Accountants in Canada mostly do not know what they are doing. They take your money and they all but guarantee that the Canada Revenue Agency is going to get more money from you. They don't tell you what your rights are and they don't tell you what deductions that you are allowed to have. They also don't tell you what is not considered income and screw you every way imaginable.

If you're having tax trouble, contact me by booking a consultation right now before you lose your house and everything else you own www.kevinjjohnston.com

It's your money, you earned it and with my help you'll keep it.

