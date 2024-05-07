Accountants in Canada SUCK- They Will SCREW YOU When They Do Your Taxes Wrong

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Accountants in Canada mostly do not know what they are doing. They take your money and they all but guarantee that the Canada Revenue Agency is going to get more money from you. They don't tell you what your rights are and they don't tell you what deductions that you are allowed to have. They also don't tell you what is not considered income and screw you every way imaginable.
If you're having tax trouble, contact me by booking a consultation right now before you lose your house and everything else you own www.kevinjjohnston.com
It's your money, you earned it and with my help you'll keep it.