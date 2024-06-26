Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in the Olympic men’s BMX in Tokyo in 2021.

Since he took part in these olympic games in Tokyo the chances of him being injected are very high.

Today it was announced that Niek Kimmann will not take part in the Paris Olympic games this summer due to a inflamed heart muscle.

Source:

https://www.wielerflits.nl/nieuws/bmxer-niek-kimmann-mist-olympische-spelen-vanwege-ontstoken-hartspier/#post-comments

https://www.nippon.com/en/news/reu20210730KBN2F00CW/

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/