Tokyo Olympic Gold medalist Niek Kimmann (BMX) Will Miss Paris Olympics due to Heart Problem...

Niek Kimmann of the Netherlands won gold in the Olympic men’s BMX in Tokyo in 2021.
Since he took part in these olympic games in Tokyo the chances of him being injected are very high.
Today it was announced that Niek Kimmann will not take part in the Paris Olympic games this summer due to a inflamed heart muscle.
Source:
https://www.wielerflits.nl/nieuws/bmxer-niek-kimmann-mist-olympische-spelen-vanwege-ontstoken-hartspier/#post-comments
https://www.nippon.com/en/news/reu20210730KBN2F00CW/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1
