American journalist Tucker Carlson announced that he is back in Russia, this time to interview Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He stated that the interview will be published soon.

Carlson also noted that the U.S. Embassy in Kiev prevented Zelensky from granting him an interview.

For a sneak peak, I later added the thumbnail photo, that Maria Zakharova posted and she wrote this:

Maria Zakharova on her Telegram channel:

"Sergey Lavrov's interview with Tucker Carlson. Be patient."

Lavrov's interview with Tucker Carlson turned out to be very interesting, it will be released in a couple of days, TASS writes quoting Maria Zakharova.

She noted that the interview included questions about relations between Russia and the United States and Ukraine.



