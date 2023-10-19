Israel, War & The Economy

The manufactured war in Israel is taking its toll already on people all over the earth especially, the united States, as our lawless representatives have now sent our troops over to Israel. While a certain element of society goes after the war profits, just as General Smedley Butler warned, another part of society will be fighting to keep food on the table or gas in their tank. Precious metals advisor Kirk Elliott joins me in this episode to look at the ramifications for us economically as this war heats up and what we can do to be pro-active in protecting what we have worked towards.

