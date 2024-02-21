What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 1) with Richard McDaniel

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-1

More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics

Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social





Today I have the privilege of introducing Richard McDaniel. I've known Richard for more than 20 years. He's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, the church that Dave and Ruth attended before they went home to be with the Lord.





And what I want to do today and for our session next week, I want to discuss with him mission work, which he's been actively involved with—you'll tell us, Richard, but I think all your life, right? Yeah, so, Richard, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.