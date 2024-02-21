What Is a Pioneer Missionary? (Part 1) with Richard McDaniel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/t-mcmahon-richard-mcdaniel-part-1
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Today I have the privilege of introducing Richard McDaniel. I've known Richard for more than 20 years. He's an elder at Bend Bible Fellowship, the church that Dave and Ruth attended before they went home to be with the Lord.
And what I want to do today and for our session next week, I want to discuss with him mission work, which he's been actively involved with—you'll tell us, Richard, but I think all your life, right? Yeah, so, Richard, thanks for joining me on Search the Scriptures 24/7.