Israeli Forces Leave Far'a Camp After 12 Days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After 12 days of military raids, Israeli forces have left Far'a Camp, leaving behind massive destruction. Homes were destroyed, infrastructure was badly damaged, and now residents must rebuild their lives from the ruins.
Reporting: mohammad Somrain
Filmed: 12/02/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video