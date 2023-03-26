© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/24/2023 Matt Palumbo recently published a report on the Gateway Pundit, strongly questioning the indictment filed against Mr. Guo by SDNY prosecutor Damian Williams regarding the GTV valuation, so-called victims, Mr. Guo’s bail treatment, and so on, and urging for the release on bail of Mr. Guo and for him to be granted justice.
3/24/2023 网关专家新闻网站发表著名作家马特·帕伦博文章，针对纽约南区检察官威廉姆斯对郭先生的指控书中涉及GTV估值、受害人、郭先生保释待遇等方面进行了强烈质疑，并呼吁必须让郭文贵先生尽快得到保释并获得公正的对待。
