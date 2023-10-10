© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu posted a video of the strikes on Gaza, captioning the video “Continue with all your might.”
Adding info: This was published earlier, but there is no way to know how many are dead under rubble.
Adding: More than 1,000 Israelis have died, more than 3,400 have been injured since the escalation began - Israeli Embassy in the United States
The death toll of Palestinians in the
Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the beginning of the escalation
with Israel has reached 788, and more than 4000 have been injured,
the Ministry of Health reports.
The head of the Ministry of Health in
Gaza said that the stocks of medicines in the Palestinian enclave are
running out
Israel is preventing convoys with
medicines from entering the enclave, Dr. Mai al-Kaila added
"The situation is very difficult, the stocks of medicines in the Gaza Strip are running out. We have prepared convoys [with medical supplies] for Gaza, but Israel is preventing their entry," she said.