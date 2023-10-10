BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu posted a video of the strikes on Gaza, captioning the video “Continue with all your might.”
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
10/10/2023

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu posted a video of the strikes on Gaza, captioning the video “Continue with all your might.”

Adding info: This was published earlier, but there is no way to know how many are dead under rubble.

-

Adding: More than 1,000 Israelis have died, more than 3,400 have been injured since the escalation began - Israeli Embassy in the United States

and

The death toll of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank since the beginning of the escalation with Israel has reached 788, and more than 4000 have been injured, the Ministry of Health reports.

The head of the Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the stocks of medicines in the Palestinian enclave are running out

Israel is preventing convoys with medicines from entering the enclave, Dr. Mai al-Kaila added

Medical supplies in the Palestinian Gaza Strip are running out. As Health Minister May Kayleh said in a comment to Al Hadath TV channel, Israel is preventing convoys with medicines from entering the enclave.

"The situation is very difficult, the stocks of medicines in the Gaza Strip are running out. We have prepared convoys [with medical supplies] for Gaza, but Israel is preventing their entry," she said.


iranrussiaisraelpalestineukrainesyrialebanonrussianukrainiansmo
