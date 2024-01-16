Create New Account
Our Reliance on Technology Might Be Our Downfall
Rick Langley
Our Reliance on Technology Might Be Our Downfall

START USING LESS TECHNOLOGY, WEEN OFF IT, DO OTHER THINGS.

DURING THEREIGN OF THE ANTICHRIST, GOD HAS WARNED US NOT TO USE ANY TECHNOLOGY, OR SUBMIT TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST. 

our reliance on technologymight be our downfallsuper emp

