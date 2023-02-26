Dr. R Flemming - AIDS (HIV) INSERTED INTO COVID-19

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Richard Flemming presents evidence that AIDS has been inserted into SARS CoV2, citing the work of the late Nobel Prize laureate virologist, Luc Montagnier. Flemming's entire presentation is highly recommended. Note to deniers who are too brain dead to assimilate the information: take the shot and get back to us.
Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/live-from-event-2021-in-dallas-tx/