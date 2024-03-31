Stung by a bee: I am reminded that God TAKES AWAY THE STING from the PAIN OF THE DEATH of our loved ones MVI_9202-3,5,merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s been a while since a bee has stung me. I didn’t notice this one on the dead bamboo cane that I pulled out of the hedge, right where my hand grabbed it. And it served as a reminder that a sting added to pain is all the harder to take, and God promises to take away the sting of death that affects us painfully when a loved one dies, when we lean on Him.