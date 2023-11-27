Ukrainian Lawmaker's Bombshell Claim As Putin's Men Prevail In War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a Ukrainian MP has exposed the level of confusion within the Ukrainian regime. Ukrainian Lawmaker Mariana Bezuglaya said that the Army wants to mobilise troops without a clear strategy. The lawmaker further revealed that Ukrainian military leadership has no plan for 2024.