The Jewish Talmud on Christ (3)

Credits to DarknessToLight.111 / DTL111
The
Jewish Talmud claims
that Christ is boiling in human feces while Hebrews 12:2 says that
Christ is sitting at the right hand of the Almighty God the
Father.
Yet, the likes of John Hagee and other Christian zionists uplift the Jews as God’s chosen people. In that case, Mr. Hagee, why are you still a Christian when the Talmud says that Christ, your Savior, is boiling in human excrement?