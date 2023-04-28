THE ROAD TO 2024 // MILLER: DESANTIS ‘RUNNING INTO BUZZ SAW’ BY CHALLENGING TRUMP

27 views • 04/28/2023

Senior adviser to President Trump Jason Miller joins John Bachman Now to discuss Trump’s speech in New Hampshire and his ongoing feud with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

