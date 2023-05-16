NSA and Pentagon Led the Creation of the Vaccine Says Declassified Documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Can you handle the truth about the vaccine? Well, if you watch this video all the way through, then yes you can.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. @KanekoaTheGreat - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. details how the NSA was in charge of Operation Warspeed's COVID-19 mRNA vaccines
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1657175672660566016?s=20
2. Jerm Warfare - Denis Rancourt on Covid vaccine deaths
https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/Denis-Rancourt-vaccines:6
3. @stkirsch - Is any vaccine safe?
https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1656085689459691530?s=20
4. @zisuhuasheng - Canadian Physician calls the vaccine an anti-vaccine
https://gettr.com/post/p2h3bnp9d0b
5. @tomselliott - Media: The Unvaccinated Are Scum
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1657021799652024324?s=20
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com