BrightLearn - Revolutionizing Sustainable Community Living, an interview with Alosha Lynov

In this podcast, bioarchitecture engineer Alosha Lynov from Moscow shares his revolutionary vision for sustainable, decentralized communities, blending cutting-edge technology with ancient wisdom to create eco-villages that harmonize with nature, emphasizing the importance of community design, natural resource integration and energetic land management, while also discussing practical steps for individuals to implement these ideas and the geopolitical opportunities for sustainable living, particularly in Russia.
