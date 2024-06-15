Are you hearing this? Kevin Spacey just said that Bill Clinton went to South Africa with young girls during Clinton Foundation humanitarian trips while on Epstein's plane. How is this not the biggest story in the media right now? 🧵

Spacey says that he started seeing reports online, by the anons who exposed all of this, that he had flown to Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express and abused young girls. He says he didn't know anything about Epstein. Does he really think people will buy this? Kevin Spacey was seen sitting on a British throne with Epstein's handler, Ghislaine Maxwell way back in 2002. Make no mistake, Spacey knew and was complicit in all of this.

He says he was flying Epstein's plane without knowing it and then claims he was with the Clinton Foundation people.. This is not the alibi he should be wanting. The Clinton Foundation is responsible for crimes against humanity in Haiti and many other countries.

Kevin Spacey is attempting to reform his public image after the awakening has occurred about Epstein Island and Pedowood. We cannot let this happen.





