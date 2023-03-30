🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media | Joe Rogan clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Michael Shellenberger on How the U.S. Government Captured the Media
Joe Rogan Experience clip
"Basically they are training or brainwashing all these journalists...to not cover [the Hunter Biden laptop] in the way that journalists have traditionally covered it...It was the creepiest thing I had ever seen."
source:
https://rumble.com/v2fibsa--michael-shellenberger-on-how-the-u.s.-government-captured-the-media.html