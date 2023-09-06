Historically, women who had anxiety problems were called hysterics! Hysteria comes from the root word “hystera”, which in Greek means a wandering uterus. A woman’s emotional stability is often directly related to hormone balance and her menstrual cycle. No one has symptoms of hormonal imbalance due to a lack of antidepressants in their body, yet that is what most doctors treat it with.

Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses the connection between anxiety and hormone imbalance, how it can be treated naturally, and how the right treatment can change your life!

